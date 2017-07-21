Trump Shuffles Legal Team: Kasowitz No Longer Leading Outside Counsel

Donald Trump has shuffled his legal team with Marc Kasowitz no longer leading the president’s outside counsel, NBC News has learned.

Kasowitz had been retained by the president to deal with matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kasowitz will continue to provide “guidance” to the outside legal team and president despite the move, a person involved in the matter told told NBC News.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump lawyer in threatening emails: 'Watch your back, b---h' 7:17 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/996804675904" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump is now represented by lawyers John Dowd, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb, who it was announced last week would be brought to be the in-house counsel, meaning he will work from inside the White House.

"We got that team up and running with the president's confidence, which took a period of introduction and transition. Now we will let them do their jobs with our input and guidance to them and the president," the source said.

News of the Kasowitz shuffle follows the resignation of his official spokesperson Mark Corallo who confirmed to NBC News on Thursday that he had stepped aside. Corallo did not reveal the reasons behind his decision.

Related: The Growing List of Lawyers Representing Team Trump

A number of people in and around the Trump team have retained legal counsel in recent weeks, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. News of his hiring of a lawyer emerged after it was revealed he held a meeting with a Russian lawyer after being told she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Others to have hired attorneys include White House Senior Adviser and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.