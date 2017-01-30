Trump Signs Executive Order to Curtail Regulations

Play Facebook

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order requiring federal agencies requesting new regulations to cut two existing regulations.

The "one in, two out" plan is aimed at reducing regulatory burdens on the private sector, particularly small businesses. Government agencies must self-identify the regulations to cut, though the White House will ultimately decide what to nix.

"We're cutting regulations massively for small business, and for large business. But they're different," Trump said while signing the order surrounded by small business leaders.

There is currently a temporary regulatory freeze that was issued by White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. But Monday's directive sets a budget for new regulations, though the order does not apply to military or national security. There is also an exception to allow flexibility during emergencies.