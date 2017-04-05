Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump: 'Heinous' Syrian Chemical Attack 'Cannot Be Tolerated' 0:53 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/914619459733" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Donald Trump called the suspected chemical attack in Syria "an affront to humanity" and said it "cannot be tolerated" during a press conference Wednesday.

The president said the attack in the rebel-held town in Syria that killed about 100 people crossed "a lot of lines," but declined to lay out any potential retaliation the U.S. may take against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Yesterday's chemical attack, a chemical attack so horrific in Syria against innocent people including women, small children, and even beautiful little babies — their deaths was an affront to humanity. These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated," Trump said.

He continued to blame his predecessor for the suspected chemical attack in Syria but acknowledged he has "responsibility" now.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump: 'It Is Now My Responsibility' to Address Syrian Conflict 1:16 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/914631235959" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Both Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan condemned the attack. Abdullah called it a failure of the international community to not more strongly intervene in the ongoing conflict.

U.S. officials have ratcheted up the pressure on Russia, a key supporter of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, following the attack.

President Donald Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2017. Yuri Gripas / Reuters

"Just a few weeks ago, this council attempted to hold Assad accountable for suffocating his own people to death with toxic chemicals. Russia stood in the way of this accountability. They made an unconscionable choice,"U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said in a speech to the U.N. Security Council.

"Russia cannot escape responsibility for this," she added.

A Russian official on Wednesday blamed the gas attack on a leak from chemical weapons belonging to the Syrian rebels.