MSNBC responded to President Donald Trump’s Twitter tirade Thursday against "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski by saying the president is putting personal grudges over the job he was elected to do.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” MSNBC spokesperson Lori Acio said in statement.

Trump lashed out at the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter for speaking “badly of me.” The tweets — which drew immediate criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — came toward the end of the pair’s morning cable news show.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

When asked whether the president's tweets were "out of line" during his weekly press conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan said, "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

"Look, what we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn't help do that," Ryan added.

Trump was a frequent guest on "Morning Joe" during the start of his 2016 presidential run. But his contentious relationship with the media has only grown since taking office earlier this year. He attacked CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post on Twitter earlier this week.

The tweets aimed at the MSNBC hosts were quickly condemned by members of Trump’s own party for being below the dignity of his office:

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

Republican Sen. James Lankford, bringing up the recent attack on GOP congressmen at a baseball practice in Virginia, said Trump's comments "don't help."

"I just chaired a hearing with the US Capitol Police about safety, and the June 14 shooting attack of Steve Scalise, Matt Mika and Officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey. National and local leaders, including our President, should model civility, honor and respect in our political rhetoric. The President's tweets today don't help our political or national discourse and it does not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue," Lankford said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president on "Fox News" on Thursday.

"Look, I think what's necessary is to push back against unnecessary attacks on the president, both personally. I've seen far worse things come out of that show," Huckabee Sanders said. "Again, directed not just at the president but at everyone around him — personal attacks, mean, hateful attacks-and again, this president isn't going to sit back and not push back, and he's going to fight fire with fire and I think that's exactly what he did today."

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, appeared to be referencing Trump’s tweet as well when he sent out a link to an op-ed he recently penned on the subject of civility in politics.

"It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech." https://t.co/BVVKFll3Sj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 29, 2017

And Hatch's spokesperson was more direct, tweeting shortly after Trump's attack: