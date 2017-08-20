PANAMA CITY — Vice President Mike Pence engaged in a familiar balancing act last week during his fourth trip abroad, firmly defending President Donald Trump while seeking to calm foreign leaders perturbed by news emanating from the White House.

The vice president returned to the U.S. Friday, a day early, after visiting with Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, touring the Panama Canal, giving a speech to Argentine business leaders and holding bilateral meetings with the presidents of four Latin American nations.

All the while, Pence offered words of reassurance to foreign leaders and members of the press without breaking from his boss's controversial comments.

“I’m here today on behalf of the president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump,” Pence said to open a press conference on his arrival to Santiago, Chile, last Sunday — making it clear that he spoke as a partner to the president.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Pence: U.S. Won't See Venezuela 'Collapse Into Dictatorship' 1:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1024229955676" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump, who had a tumultuous week after doubling-down on his "two sides" defense of the torch-wielding white nationalists protesting the removal of a Confederate monument in Charlottesville which ended in a deadly attack on counter-demonstrators, gave Pence plenty to answer for on his behalf.

Between meetings, Pence took questions from the press about the Russia investigation, West Wing infighting and whether there is a moral equivalency between Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and President George Washington.