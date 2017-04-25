The bipartisan leaders of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday there is "no evidence" former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn complied with the law when accepting payments from the governments of Russia and Turkey.

"As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else. And it appears as if he did take that money. It was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for the violation of law," Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chair of the committee, told reporters.

Chaffetz and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the highest ranking Democrat on the panel, addressed reporters shortly after releasing a letter from the White House denying their request for more information about Flynn's payments from a Russian TV network and lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government.

"The White House has refused to provide this Committee with a single piece of paper in response to our bipartisan request, and that is unacceptable," Cummings said.

Trump administration lawyers declined to provide information to the committee on six different requests, citing reasons ranging from not having the information to questioning the request's relevance to the committee's investigation.

Chaffetz, however, told NBC News' Kasie Hunt he does not believe the White House is being uncooperative. He simply thinks they don't have any information to share.

"The reality is I just don't think there are any documents because Gen. Flynn was required to proactively ask permission prior to engaging with Russia and Turkey. Not only was he supposed to ask for permission, he was supposed to get permission, and he didn't," he said.

The two spoke to reporters after viewing classified memos and the lieutenant general's disclosure form. It appears Flynn did not report the payments when applying to renew his security clearance. Cummings said the potential crime is punishable with up to five years in prison.

"I see no information or no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law," Chaffetz said.

Flynn served as a national security during President Donald Trump's campaign and was chosen as his national security advisor. Flynn resigned in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.