White House to Take Aim at Obama Era Climate Policy

The White House will take a major swipe at President Barack Obama's climate change legacy on Tuesday with the signing of an executive order on energy independence.

The order will ask the EPA to review Obama's Clean Power Plan, which sought to reduce carbon pollution from power plants and is considered one of the past administration's signature pieces of climate policy. The plan's implementation was already put on hold by the Supreme Court in February of 2016.

The move should come as little surprise, however. While Obama called climate change a national security threat, Trump mocked the sentiment on the campaign trail.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Greenpeace protesters' sky-high message for Trump 0:40 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/862462019979" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A senior administration official said Monday that the new executive order will "serve the twin goals" of protecting the environment while also moving forward with energy production in the United States.

The official previewed a duel function executive order that looks backwards in its roll backs and reviews of Obama era policy and forward in attempting to spur energy independence and job growth.

Related: Meet the Four Republican Lawmakers Who Want to Abolish the EPA

The senior administration official didn't give a timeframe on the review of the EPA review of the Clean Power Plan but did say EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was "ready to hit the ground running" on it.

Pruitt previously said "the President is keeping his promise to the American people this week with respect to the Executive Order coming down on Tuesday," calling it "pro growth and pro environment."

The White House will also rescind the moratorium on coal, signaling the beginnings of a campaign promise kept to coal miners despite skepticism from the mining industry that Trump can reverse the market forces working against the industry.

But the environmental policy keeps workers front of mind, according to the senior administration official. The official agreed that economic factors were the main drivers of the administration's energy policy, but disagreed that workers were more important than the environment. "We're saying we can do both."

The question is, do they want to?

President Trump himself has called climate change a "hoax," — then he later called that stance a joke. He's also called global warming a "very expensive form of tax" and said that terms like global warming and climate change have been efforts of branding.

When asked by reporters if the president believes in man made climate change, the senior administration official responded: "Sure, yeah I guess I think the president understands there's a disagreement over the policy response."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump actions affirm fears for environment 20:43 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/862132291895" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Asked once more for clarity, the official said, "Sure, yeah" the president believes in man-made climate change.

But it's also those around him working on these policies whose opinions will be affecting the regulations, or lack thereof.

The same official was asked if the people working on these environmental regulations (or deregulations, as tomorrow's case may be) also all believe in climate change, and he said he hasn't talked to everyone in the White House.

As for his own belief, "yeah sure" this official also believes in climate change but followed up with questions about what extent and how serious the magnitude of climate change really is.

Earlier in the briefing, the senior administration official said he wasn't aware of scientific reports that showed sea levels rising and impacting major coastal cities — "I'd like to see it," he said when asked about these sorts of reports, "send it to me."

Meanwhile, the Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune released a statement Monday night about the upcoming review, saying: "Donald Trump's executive order would let dirty power plants spew unlimited pollution into our air while ignoring the climate crisis, unraveling protections that are designed to save billions of dollars, and thousands of lives. In fact, Trump's sweeping order is the single biggest attack on climate action in U.S. history, period."