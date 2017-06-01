Feedback
photo

Gorsuch Joins Supreme Court Colleagues for First Formal Photo

by Andrew Rafferty

Image: The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite / AP
The nine members of the Supreme Court took their first formal photo Thursday with their newest addition, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch (seen standing on the far right).

Gorsuch was confirmed in April to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. His nomination sparked a fiercely partisan fight, with Democrats harboring ill will towards their GOP counterparts who refused to consider President Barack Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Senate Republicans ultimately changed parliamentary rules to advance the nomination and Gorsuch was confirmed by a 54-45 vote.

The court is expected to have a busy final month before it goes on recess in July.

Image: Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch pose for a group portrait
Sotomayor and Gorsuch pose for the group portrait. Shawn Thew / EPA
Andrew Rafferty
