The nine members of the Supreme Court took their first formal photo Thursday with their newest addition, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch (seen standing on the far right).

Gorsuch was confirmed in April to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. His nomination sparked a fiercely partisan fight, with Democrats harboring ill will towards their GOP counterparts who refused to consider President Barack Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Senate Republicans ultimately changed parliamentary rules to advance the nomination and Gorsuch was confirmed by a 54-45 vote.

The court is expected to have a busy final month before it goes on recess in July.