President Donald Trump on Monday morning tweeted that he will announce his pick to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.

"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)," Trump posted on Twitter.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Last week, Trump had tweeted that he would be announcing the pick this coming Thursday, which also happens to be Groundhog Day.

I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

While on the campaign trail, Trump released a list of 11 names of people he might consider to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago.

The three leading contenders are thought to be federal appeals court judges William Pryor, Thomas Hardiman, and Neil Gorsuch, sources familiar with the process told NBC News. Those judges were nominated to their current posts by President George W. Bush.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat 1:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/847019587864" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has previously pointed to Republican inaction on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, as an example of what could happen to a Trump pick.

"We are not going to make it easy for them to pick a Supreme Court Justice," Schumer, D-N.Y., told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC earlier this month. "It's hard for me imagine a nominee that Donald Trump would choose that would get Republican support that we would support."