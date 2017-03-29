Judge Neil Gorsuch's appointment to the Supreme Court could hit a major road block next week when his nomination is expected to reach the Senate floor.

An increasing number of Democrats have announced their opposition to the Supreme Court nominee as well as their support of a Democratic filibuster, which would require 60 senators to overcome.

With Republicans holding 52 seats, they will need at least eight Democrats to vote with them under the current rules to overcome a filibuster and send the nominee forward for a final confirmation vote that would then require a simple majority. Democrats need 41 votes against the nominee to uphold a filibuster.

See the most recent NBC News count of Democrat's likely votes below.

The Most Recent Count

Supports a Filibuster Opposes a Filibuster Undecided on Filibuster

But Republicans do have the extreme option of employing the "nuclear" option -- a change of Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet said whether he would pursue that option.

Democratic Senators Facing Reelection in 2018

Twenty-five Democrat and Independent seats are up for reelection in 2018. The below map shows where those seats are held compared against senators' positions on the Gorsuch vote.

Here is the list of the Democrats currently supporting a filibuster.

Full Senators List