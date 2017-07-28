WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump returned to his previously floated healthcare fix Friday, declaring "let Obamacare implode" after the Senate failed to repeal Obamacare one night earlier.

"I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode and then do it. I turned out to be right," Trump said at a gathering for law enforcement officers battling MS-13 in Long Island. "Let Obamacare implode."

Trump said that the Senate should have succeeded on their attempt at a "skinny" repeal of Obamacare, lamenting "the swamp" he feels got in the way.

"Boy, oh, boy, they’ve been working on that one for seven years. Can you believe that?" he said. Still, he promised, "We'll get it done."

Three Republican Senators — John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins — joined Democrats in voting against the bill around 1:40 a.m Friday morning.

Trump's remarks Friday were centered around efforts to "dismantle, decimate, and eradicate" the MS-13 gang, known for it's violence in Suffolk County, New York as well as other areas. But his remarks veered off script to include asides on the need for rich secretaries of the Commerce and Treasury Departments, trade deficits, and the size of the motorcycle brigades that flanked his motorcade during the 2016 campaign.

Trump's tough line on immigration earned him support during the presidential campaign, and he has sought to make undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes and gang members the face of his crusade for a wall and tighter security on the Southern border. That pitch often includes graphic description of crimes, with Friday being no exception as Trump talked about gruesome murders committed with clubs, machetes, and knives.

"These are animals," he said. Later, he said "they have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods, into blood stained killing fields."

For that reason, the president encouraged roughness from law enforcement in the battle against gangs and cartels.

President Donald Trump speaks to law enforcement officials on the street gang MS-13 on July 28, 2017, in Brentwood, New York. Evan Vucci / AP

"I said please don't be too nice," Trump said. "Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head. You know? The way you put their hand over—like don’t hit their head and they just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said you can take the hand away ok?"

To Trump, the fight against gangs of undocumented immigrants is a fight for liberation, batting back against the transformation of "peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods, into blood stained killing fields."

"One by one we’re liberating our Americans towns—can you believe that I’m saying that we’re talking about liberating our towns it’s like a scene in a movie," the president said. "They’re liberating the town, like in the old wild west right? We’re liberating our towns, I never thought I’d be up here talking about liberating the towns on Long Island."