FBI Agents Searched Paul Manafort’s Home

WASHINGTON — FBI agents searched one of the residences of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, NBC News confirmed Wednesday.

The agents "executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences," Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, told NBC News. "Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well."

Paul Manafort is surrounded by reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 17, 2016. J. Scott Applewhite / AP file

News of the search was first reported by the Washington Post.

Manafort has voluntarily given documents to congressional committees investigating his role in allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. He has also met privately with Senate Intelligence Committee staff members.

The White House has previously attempted to distance the president from his former top campaign official, with then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer minimizing Manafort's role in the campaign in March by saying he "played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time."