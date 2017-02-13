Play Facebook

Just over three weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump's White House is dealing with a potential shakeup as aides privately call for the ouster of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn amid reports that he discussed hacking-related sanctions with the Russian ambassador before the president took office, a White House official with direct knowledge tells NBC News.

A senior intelligence official told NBC News that Flynn discussed the Obama instated sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December, which conflicts with public statements from White House spokesman Sean Spicer and Vice President Mike Pence. The intelligence official, in confirming these reports to NBC News, said there was no quid pro quo and that there has been no finding inside the government that Flynn did anything illegal.

Trump himself was notably quiet when asked about the Flynn allegations over the weekend, telling reporters flying with him Friday to Florida that he hadn't seen the reports about one of his top aides

Multiple administration sources tell NBC News a move for Flynn is "not imminent."

Flynn is "fine — for now," one senior White House official said, noting that the national security advisor has "nine lives." But that same official also pointed out that former President Ronald Reagan had high turn over in this position, saying he went through six national security advisors in eight years.

Still, another source with direct knowledge told NBC News that Flynn has "made enemies inside the building" who are now "all aligned against him." According to this person, discussions took place while in Florida about how to replace Flynn and with whom.

"[Flynn] has made a lot of major mistakes," that source said adding "Right now, he's in the hot seat."

Flynn spent the weekend in Florida with the president as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

For those who have spent time in the orbit, conventional wisdom in Trump World is to stay close to Trump, known to be the final arbiter in situations such as these. That's something that, that source told NBC News, Flynn knows. The key will be for Flynn to stay close to Trump without further angering him, the source added.

That could be difficult in light of recent reports about Flynn's calls with Russia.

"When you generate negative press…he doesn't like it," the source added.

An embattled national security advisor isn't the only internal challenge the Trump administration faces as it heads into its fourth week. Claims that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus isn't up to the task ahead of him came Sunday, in a cable news interview with Newsmax CEO and close friend of Trump's, Chris Ruddy.

Calling Priebus a "good guy" and "well-intentioned" Ruddy went on to say that "he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work," during an interview on CNN.

"He doesn't have a real good system. He doesn't know how the communications flow." Adding to the intrigue was the fact that Ruddy spent time with Trump over the weekend, leading to speculation that he might be voicing the president's own concerns.

Hours later, Ruddy walked his assessment back — and made sure to note that his frank words were his own. Taking to Twitter, he said "Reince just briefed me on new WH plans. Impressive! CNN today my personal view. Told him I have 'open mind' based on his results."

Multiple sources pushed back on Ruddy's comments when asked Monday, with senior officials calling the Priebus news "totally overblown."

The same source with direct knowledge of the situation tells NBC News that speculation about Priebus' job being in danger is upwards of "90 percent bulls---" and that "there's nothing to see" here.

"Reince is going to be fine," the source said. "Mike Flynn is another story."