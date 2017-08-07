Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
White House
Politics

Israeli Court: Netanyahu Must Reveal Calls With Sheldon Adelson

by Associated Press

advertisement

JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court ruled Monday that Benjamin Netanyahu must reveal phone call logs with U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and a former editor of his free newspaper in Israel, as police press ahead with investigations into corruption cases involving the prime minister.

The decision came after an appeal by investigative journalist Raviv Drucker of Channel 10 TV.

Netanyahu backer Adelson owns the pro-government daily Israel Hayom.

Police are investigating Netanyahu in two cases.

One reportedly concerns Netanyahu's alleged attempts to strike a deal with the publisher of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to weaken Israel Hayom — Yediot's main competitor — in exchange for more favorable coverage of Netanyahu by Yediot.

Israeli police revealed last week that Netanyahu is suspected of crimes involving fraud, breach of trust and bribes.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Associated Press
Topic White House
First Published
Next Story Trump Vows North Korea Threat Will Be Met With 'Fire and Fury'
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement