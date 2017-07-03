Feedback
Ivanka Works for Free, but Trump White House Can Pay Well

by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary details released Friday. And some of the wealthiest aides to President Donald Trump aren't paid at all.

A White House staff salary document shows that 22 of Trump's aides, including some of the best-known to the public, are earning $179,700.

They include chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Image: Ivanka Trump
FILE: In this June 27, 2017, photo, Ivanka Trump applauds during the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report release at the State Department in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Also making $179,000: Omarosa Manigault, the former "Apprentice" contestant who serves as director of communications for White House office of public liaison; and social media director Dan Scavino.

Several of the president's closest aides are choosing not to take a salary. Among those forgoing pay are Trump's daughter Ivanka, identified in the official document as "first daughter and adviser to the president," and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

A presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish, is also going unpaid. He too comes from a real estate family.

Other aides such as Gary Cohn, formerly a top executive at Goldman Sachs, are working at a steep discount of $30,000.

The highest-paid staffer appears to be senior policy adviser Mark House, who is making $187,100 a year, according to the 16-page document.

The White House has been required to report the salaries and staff titles to Congress every year since 1995.

