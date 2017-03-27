Kushner to Appear Before Senate Intel Committee on Russia

The Senate Intelligence Committee plans to question Jared Kushner, a key adviser to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, two sources confirmed to NBC News Monday.

Kushner will be interviewed as part of an ongoing Senate inquiry into possible ties between associates of Trump and Russian operatives.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told NBC that Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, volunteered to talk to the Senate committee.

"He doesn't have anything to hide," she said.

During the transition, Kushner acted as a liaison between foreign governments and Trump officials. It is not unusual for presidential transitions to meet with foreign officials.

Kushner's meetings included one with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at Trump Tower. That meeting drew scrutiny after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was dismissed from his White House post for misleading high-level administration officials about the nature of his calls with Kislyak.

Kushner did not personally attend a second December meeting requested by Kislyak, according to The New York Times, which first reported Kushner's appearance before the Senate committee, but he did meet with Sergey N. Gorkov at Kisylayk's request. Gorkov heads Vnesheconombank, a state-owned bank that was placed on a U.S. sanctions list after the annexation of Crimea by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News of the Senate questioning comes as Kushner is taking on a new high-profile role in the White House.

Adding to his already wide-ranging portfolio, Kushner will now head a "SWAT team" that seeks to fix government problems with ideas from the business sector. The new White House Office of American Innovation will report directly to Trump, who promises that it will apply his well-known mantra of "ahead of schedule, under budget" to the problems of government. The official announcement is expected to come later Monday.