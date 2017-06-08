By Carrie Dann

Congress has conducted probes into all kinds of issues, including: The Klu Klux Klan (1871-1873), the sinking of the Titanic (1912), the attack on Pearl Harbor (1945-1946), and organized crime (1950-1951).

Here are some of the most notable Congressional probes, as we await Comey’s testimony in the Congressional investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

1923-1924: The Teapot Dome scandal investigation (Senate Committee on Public Lands and Surveys)

In April 1922, the Wall Street Journal reported that Interior Secretary Albert Fall had bypassed the competitive bidding process in leasing a U.S. naval petroleum reserve field at Teapot Dome, Wyoming, to a private company. Few people thought that the Senate probe would uncover much, so a junior senator, Montana’s Thomas Walsh, was picked to lead it. The investigation was long, but it successfully uncovered Fall’s shady deals. Fall ended up with the dubious distinction as the first Cabinet member convicted and imprisoned for a major crime committed while in office. Walsh became a national hero, and the phrase “Teapot Dome” became shorthand for government corruption.

1941: The Truman Committee (Senate Committee to Investigate the National Defense Program)

Missouri Sen. Harry S. Truman rose to national prominence for his tenacious investigation of defense contracting. His originally low-budget committee to look into defense industry corruption and waste grew into a popular and effective effort to root out wrongdoing. By some estimates, his efforts saved the country the equivalent of $230 billion in today’s money in just three years.

1973-1974: The Watergate Committee (Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities)

The Senate committee that investigated the Watergate affair included three Republicans and four Democrats who had subpoena power and a mandate to investigate the DNC break-in as well as “all other illegal, improper, or unethical conduct occurring during the Presidential campaign of 1972, including political espionage and campaign finance practices.” President Richard Nixon initially said he would not allow his aides to testify, citing separation of powers. After Nixon relented, former White House aides testified that Nixon had approved a cover-up and had used a recording system in the White House. The committee subpoenaed the tapes, but Nixon refused to hand them over. (The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in July 1974 that Nixon must hand the recordings over to a special prosecutor.) The committee submitted its final report on June 27, 1974. But the House never voted on articles of impeachment; Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974, shortly after the release of the tapes.

1975-1976: The Church Committee (Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities)

After journalist Seymour Hersch reported that the CIA had improperly surveilled anti-war activists, the Senate established a committee to look into illegal and unethical practices by federal intelligence agencies. The committee, chaired by Idaho Democratic Sen. Frank Church, ultimately found significant abuses, including the targeting of the anti-war movement and civil rights activists including Martin Luther King, Jr. As a result, Congress approved numerous intelligence community reforms, including passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which required the executive branch to obtain warrants from a FISA court to conduct surveillance and wiretapping.

1987: The Iran-Contra hearings. (House Select Committee to Investigate Covert Arms Transactions with Iran and the Senate Select Committee on Secret Military Assistance to Iran and the Nicaraguan Opposition)

In November 1986, a Lebanese publication first disclosed that the United States had secretly sold arms to Iran. By the following year — and two months after the presidentially-ordered Tower Commission Report on the matter was released — the nation tuned in to 41 days of televised joint hearings by both House and Senate Select committees probing the deal, which was shown to be tied to release of American hostages held in Lebanon and to the funding of “contras” fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. The hearings featured high-drama testimony from Lieut. Col. Oliver North, who largely orchestrated the exchange, as well as from former Reagan national security adviser Rear Adm. John M. Poindexter. After initially invoking the Fifth Amendment, North finally testified after receiving limited immunity. North famously called the scheme “a neat idea” and admitted that he had lied to Congress.

1995-1996: The Whitewater hearings. (Senate Special Whitewater Committee)

The Senate’s special committee to investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton’s investment into a failed real estate venture in the Ozarks began hearings in July 1995. The committee met more than 50 times and took depositions from almost 250 people. The proceedings were characterized by partisan bickering and battles over the release of documents. Additionally, Democrats blocked Republican efforts to give special immunity to a key witness, former Arkansas banker and municipal judge David L. Hale. In their final report, Republicans on the committee described Hillary Clinton as having a pattern of “concealing, controlling and even destroying damaging information,” although they did not directly charge her of engaging in criminal behavior. The hearings overlapped with the work of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr, whose probe ultimately led to the uncovering of the Monica Lewinsky scandal .

2014-2016: Benghazi Investigation (House Select Committee on Benghazi)

A total of eight congressional committees looked into the 2012 assault on a U.S. diplomatic facility and CIA compound in Benghazi, Libya, but some of the most rancorous proceedings came from the House’s Select Committee on the matter. The GOP-led panel was formed on a mostly party-line vote in May 2014 and held its first hearing in September. Democrats accused Republicans of manufacturing the controversy to damage onetime Secretary of State and soon-to-be Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (In September 2015, Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy famously said Clinton’s “numbers are dropping” because “we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee.”) Clinton testified before the panel on October 22, 2015, in a marathon day-long session. Republicans released their final report in June 2016, finding no new evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton but sharply criticizing her State Department’s handling of security protocols.