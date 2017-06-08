Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying under oath for the first time since he was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump at a Senate Intelligence Committee into Russia's efforts to intervene in the 2016 elections. At Comey's behest, the committee released a copy of his statement as prepared for delivery Wednesday afternoon, so we have a good idea of what he plans to say regarding his interactions with Trump.
But there's likely still more to come, thanks to two rounds of grilling from senators. America is readying for a political storm: Washington bars are opening early to show the testimony with Russia-inspired drink specials, a pro-Trump super PAC is running attack ads against Comey, and rumors are flying about the potential for Trump to live tweet the whole thing. Just 139 days in, the stakes have never been higher for Trump's nascent presidency.
What Can – And What Can’t – James Comey Say?
By the MSNBC Legal Unit
As a private citizen, Comey may choose to speak to Congress or the public about many topics, including aspects of his tenure in government, but there’s a slew of things he can’t get into and may decline to answer Senators questions about.
- He MAY be restricted from discussing topics in the open Russia inquiry, at the potential request of the FBI or DOJ Special Counsel;
- He WILL be restricted from disclosing information about FBI investigations that has a “substantial likelihood” of prejudicing any future case or proceeding (per Department of Justice guidelines);
- He WILL be restricted from disclosing classified information (per federal law, 18 USC 798);
- He WILL be restricted from confirming the existence of investigations that have not already been confirmed by the FBI or DOJ (per DOJ guidelines).
President Trump Plans to Watch Hearing in White House Dining Room
By Peter Alexander
A senior White House aide tells NBC News President Trump will monitor the Comey testimony, as time permits, in a White House dining room with his legal team and some of his closest advisers. The president’s public schedule is wide open this morning.
Trump is scheduled to leave the White House at later in the morning for a speech to a friendly crowd of evangelicals at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference. He’ll be back at the White House after that for an infrastructure summit with mayors and governors.
Survey Says: Trump Fired Comey ‘To Protect Himself’
The nation isn't buying the president’s story when it comes to the firing of James Comey according to a new survey released a day before the former FBI Director testifies in front of the Senate about his dismissal.
A majority of Americans, 61 percent, think President Trump fired Comey “to protect himself,” according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll. Just 27 percent of respondents said the president’s firing of the head of the nation’s top law enforcement agency — while it was investigating his presidential campaign’s ties to Russia — was “for the good of the country.”
A slimmer majority, 56 percent, said they believed the president was trying to interfere in the federal investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, And 34 percent of survey respondents said the president was cooperating with that investigation.
Heading into what’s sure to be some of the most highly anticipated Senate testimony of the year, Americans don’t trust their president or the former head of the FBI: Just 21 percent say they trust the president while 36 percent say they trust Comey.
Congressional Investigations: A (Not So) Brief History
By Carrie Dann
Congress has conducted probes into all kinds of issues, including: The Klu Klux Klan (1871-1873), the sinking of the Titanic (1912), the attack on Pearl Harbor (1945-1946), and organized crime (1950-1951).
Here are some of the most notable Congressional probes, as we await Comey’s testimony in the Congressional investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
1923-1924: The Teapot Dome scandal investigation (Senate Committee on Public Lands and Surveys)
In April 1922, the Wall Street Journal reported that Interior Secretary Albert Fall had bypassed the competitive bidding process in leasing a U.S. naval petroleum reserve field at Teapot Dome, Wyoming, to a private company. Few people thought that the Senate probe would uncover much, so a junior senator, Montana’s Thomas Walsh, was picked to lead it. The investigation was long, but it successfully uncovered Fall’s shady deals. Fall ended up with the dubious distinction as the first Cabinet member convicted and imprisoned for a major crime committed while in office. Walsh became a national hero, and the phrase “Teapot Dome” became shorthand for government corruption.
1941: The Truman Committee (Senate Committee to Investigate the National Defense Program)
Missouri Sen. Harry S. Truman rose to national prominence for his tenacious investigation of defense contracting. His originally low-budget committee to look into defense industry corruption and waste grew into a popular and effective effort to root out wrongdoing. By some estimates, his efforts saved the country the equivalent of $230 billion in today’s money in just three years.
1973-1974: The Watergate Committee (Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities)
The Senate committee that investigated the Watergate affair included three Republicans and four Democrats who had subpoena power and a mandate to investigate the DNC break-in as well as “all other illegal, improper, or unethical conduct occurring during the Presidential campaign of 1972, including political espionage and campaign finance practices.” President Richard Nixon initially said he would not allow his aides to testify, citing separation of powers. After Nixon relented, former White House aides testified that Nixon had approved a cover-up and had used a recording system in the White House. The committee subpoenaed the tapes, but Nixon refused to hand them over. (The Supreme Court ultimately ruled in July 1974 that Nixon must hand the recordings over to a special prosecutor.) The committee submitted its final report on June 27, 1974. But the House never voted on articles of impeachment; Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974, shortly after the release of the tapes.
1975-1976: The Church Committee (Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities)
After journalist Seymour Hersch reported that the CIA had improperly surveilled anti-war activists, the Senate established a committee to look into illegal and unethical practices by federal intelligence agencies. The committee, chaired by Idaho Democratic Sen. Frank Church, ultimately found significant abuses, including the targeting of the anti-war movement and civil rights activists including Martin Luther King, Jr. As a result, Congress approved numerous intelligence community reforms, including passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which required the executive branch to obtain warrants from a FISA court to conduct surveillance and wiretapping.
1987: The Iran-Contra hearings. (House Select Committee to Investigate Covert Arms Transactions with Iran and the Senate Select Committee on Secret Military Assistance to Iran and the Nicaraguan Opposition)
In November 1986, a Lebanese publication first disclosed that the United States had secretly sold arms to Iran. By the following year — and two months after the presidentially-ordered Tower Commission Report on the matter was released — the nation tuned in to 41 days of televised joint hearings by both House and Senate Select committees probing the deal, which was shown to be tied to release of American hostages held in Lebanon and to the funding of “contras” fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. The hearings featured high-drama testimony from Lieut. Col. Oliver North, who largely orchestrated the exchange, as well as from former Reagan national security adviser Rear Adm. John M. Poindexter. After initially invoking the Fifth Amendment, North finally testified after receiving limited immunity. North famously called the scheme “a neat idea” and admitted that he had lied to Congress.
1995-1996: The Whitewater hearings. (Senate Special Whitewater Committee)
The Senate’s special committee to investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton’s investment into a failed real estate venture in the Ozarks began hearings in July 1995. The committee met more than 50 times and took depositions from almost 250 people. The proceedings were characterized by partisan bickering and battles over the release of documents. Additionally, Democrats blocked Republican efforts to give special immunity to a key witness, former Arkansas banker and municipal judge David L. Hale. In their final report, Republicans on the committee described Hillary Clinton as having a pattern of “concealing, controlling and even destroying damaging information,” although they did not directly charge her of engaging in criminal behavior. The hearings overlapped with the work of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr, whose probe ultimately led to the uncovering of the Monica Lewinsky scandal .
2014-2016: Benghazi Investigation (House Select Committee on Benghazi)
A total of eight congressional committees looked into the 2012 assault on a U.S. diplomatic facility and CIA compound in Benghazi, Libya, but some of the most rancorous proceedings came from the House’s Select Committee on the matter. The GOP-led panel was formed on a mostly party-line vote in May 2014 and held its first hearing in September. Democrats accused Republicans of manufacturing the controversy to damage onetime Secretary of State and soon-to-be Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (In September 2015, Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy famously said Clinton’s “numbers are dropping” because “we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee.”) Clinton testified before the panel on October 22, 2015, in a marathon day-long session. Republicans released their final report in June 2016, finding no new evidence of wrongdoing by Clinton but sharply criticizing her State Department’s handling of security protocols.