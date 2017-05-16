The White House outlined its planned defense against the reports on the president sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats in a memo, shared at the administration's "morning communications briefing."

Here's the key defenses:

The White House will emphasize that "sources, methods, and military operations" were not jeopardized.

They will stress that senior cabinet and national security advisers were there, and agree conversations were "appropriate, legitimate and an important part of America's efforts to combat the global terrorist threat."

None of this contradicts the crux of the Washington Post story, that intelligence was shared that jeopardizes a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.