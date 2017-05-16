The White House is scrambling after explosive reports that the president shared highly sensitive classified information with Russia. NBC News tracks the latest developments.
Latest
Here's How the White House Will Defend Intel Disclosure
The White House outlined its planned defense against the reports on the president sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats in a memo, shared at the administration's "morning communications briefing."
Here's the key defenses:
- The White House will emphasize that "sources, methods, and military operations" were not jeopardized.
- They will stress that senior cabinet and national security advisers were there, and agree conversations were "appropriate, legitimate and an important part of America's efforts to combat the global terrorist threat."
None of this contradicts the crux of the Washington Post story, that intelligence was shared that jeopardizes a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
Critics Hit President for Tweeted Defense of Disclosures
Trump critics — Democrats, Republicans, and commentators — lambasted the president's defense to sharing infomation on Twitter this morning. Here's a sampling.
President Trump Responds to Reported Disclosures
The president responded early Tuesday morning to reports that he revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats. His defense that he has the right to share info comes after the White House sought to deny that anything inappropriate had happened.
Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republicans who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is out with a statement Tuesday on the Washington Post report, calling the alleged disclosure of classified info to Russian officials by President Donald Trump "very troubling."
Here's her full statement.
"The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security. There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately."