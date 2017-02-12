Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Getting to know next First Lady, Melania Trump 3:39 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/817069635531" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Since attending her husband's inauguration, Melania Trump has stayed out of the spotlight — and largely out of the White House.

The first lady's involvement in her husband's new and bustling administration has been limited since her appearance at the January inauguration.

Instead, she has opted to remain in New York with the pair's son, Barron, 10, where they will continue to reside through the end of the school year.

In the meantime her duties have, at times, been filled by Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who accompanied her father to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware last week to pay respects to a Navy SEAL killed in a weekend raid in Yemen.

The first lady did, however, attend the Red Cross Gala last Saturday in Mar-A-Lago with her husband.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida on Feb. 5, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters

While Melania Trump did not accompany visiting first lady, Akie Abe, of Japan, when she toured several Washington sites this week, she did greet her Japanese counterpart at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before they traveled down to the Trump's family's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

The two couples are expected to dine together Friday evening.

The first lady's prolonged absence in Washington raises questions about how she'll help shape the tone and tenor of life at the White House.

The White House announced the first lady's official second hire Wednesday evening: Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, who will oversee events planning.

In a statement about the appointment, the first lady said she was "looking forward to sharing my ideas and traditions of entertaining and social hospitality to America's house, my new home as well."

One week earlier, the first lady tapped Lindsay Reynolds as her Chief of Staff, a hire also announced via an e-mailed White House press release.

The filling of the key role comes at a time when the largely unmanned first lady's office has thousands of tour requests piling up, according to the New York Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to NBC News questions about the timing of hiring for such positions as schedulers and press secretary staff. Nor did the White House answer questions about planning underway for such marquee events in which first ladies traditionally take a leadership role, such as the Easter Egg Roll which takes place in the spring and draws thousands.

Still, one White House official told NBC News that the first lady's office is "staffing up and eager to get things moving," noting that there is much happening behind the scenes.

President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington D.C. Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, on Jan. 20. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

But Mrs. Trump's thinly staffed office should come as little surprise, Anita McBride, former chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush and Executive-in-Residence at American University told NBC News.

Each first lady can set the pace of her office "in the way that suits them best" and when it comes to Melania Trump "she laid down the marker early that she'd be taking her time," McBride said.

McBride surmises that "even if they were fully staffed as of today" it's not clear that things would be all that different. While the pace of the West Wing has been near-constant executive actions on many of the president's campaign promises, the office of the first lady isn't subject to the same expectations.

"The president is doing so much, but he's elected to do that," said McBride, American University's executive-in-residence at the School of Public Affairs. "She's not the elected official. She gets to rewrite that position description."

By comparison Michelle Obama was "reluctant" at first in the First Lady role, and Laura Bush was put on a shorter preparation timeline because of the Bush v Gore Supreme Court case that effectively decided the election in December 2000.

However, each first lady developed her own signature platform and made her mark.

Michelle Obama made healthy eating, and physical exercise her cause celebre as part of her "Let's Move" campaign. Laura Bush was an advocate for literacy. And both first ladies pushed for the rights of women and girls globally.

"Each of them have evolved into the role on their timetable, and each has made a difference," McBride said. "Mrs. Trump will find her footing in her own way to have an impact as well."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Melania Trump: 'I'm Honored to Be Your First Lady' 0:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/859611715712" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Melania Trump has said she, too, would advocate for the rights of women and children and would also make cyberbullying awareness one of her causes.

The former model will have to work to overcome low approval ratings compared to her counterparts.

Just before their respective husbands' inaugurations, Michelle Obama enjoyed an approval rating of 68 percent, Laura Bush 56 percent and Hillary Clinton 59 percent, according to Gallup.

Melania Trump's rating was at 37 percent.

And though Mrs. Trump has been out of Washington, she has been in the headlines.

The first lady just settled a court battle with a British tabloid reporter for The Daily Mail over allegations made by the outlet about her time as a model.

In a statement provided to NBC News by Mrs. Trump's lawyer and confirmed by his lawyer, Webster Griffin Tarpley apologized for the "false and defamatory statement" about Mrs. Trump and "fully" retracted them.

And in late January she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico clad in white and dishing up a forkful of jewels.