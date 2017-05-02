President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared victory on a bipartisan spending bill that will fund the government through September.

Seeking to disrupt the narrative that Democrats won on key funding proposals, Trump proclaimed to an audience gathered in the Rose Garden that the U.S. would see increases in defense spending and an end to "painful cuts to our military."

"And we didn't do any touting like the Democrats did, by the way," Trump said, though Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney had appeared before reporters twice in the last 24 hours to do just that.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Praises Funding Bill as a 'Clear Win for the American People' 1:07 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/934596675529" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Then the president followed suit, announcing his administration's spending achievements on $21 billion for defense, plus increased funding for border security and a health care extension for coal miners.

"With this major investment in America's national defense, a core campaign promise of mine, we are at last reversing years of military cuts and showing our determination and resolve to the entire world — and believe me, the entire world is watching — and we have resolved like never, ever before," he said.

Trump also jabbed Democrats over border security funding.

"We have more money now for the border than we've gotten in 10 years," Trump celebrated. "The Democrats didn't tell you that. They forgot."

The remarks come after a morning tweet from Trump advocating for a "good 'shutdown'" in September to fix the "mess" in Congress.

In his second reporter briefing in 24 hours, Mulvaney also tried to spin a White House win on the spending bill.

Mulvaney on Tuesday called it "fine" and "understandable" for Democrats to want to declare victory on the deal made to continue to fund the government through September, but pushed back on the idea "that they won and that we lost."

"The truth of the matter here is that what happened is the American people won and the president negotiated that victory for them," he said.

But the spending bill fails to make good on several of the White House's key promises.

It does not include funding to begin construction of his famed wall along the Southern border and continues money for Planned Parenthood. Mulvaney instead trumpeted the increases in defense spending and money for border security — despite the lack of "brick and mortar" allocations for the wall — as well as wins for proponents of school choice.

"When he signs this legislation more money for defense, more money for border security, more money for school choice — exactly what he said he would do," Mulvaney said his first briefing, Monday evening.

But some Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, aren't scoring this in the win column for the White House or the GOP.

"This was not winning from the Republican point of view," he said on CNN, adding that the Democrats "clean our clock" in these negotiations.

Mulvaney also defended the president's tweeted prescription for a shutdown in the next round of spending negotiations in September, saying "I think the president's tweet was that we might need a shutdown at some point to drive home that this place, that Washington needs to be fixed. I think that's a defensible position, one we'll deal with in September."

On Monday, Democratic leaders said they were happy with the results of the negotiation.

"Overwhelmingly we were very pleased with the outcome on issue after issue both on the spending side and on the legislative side, the poison pill side," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in a rhetorical victory lap Monday afternoon. "I would not say there's a major loss in here, there are a few things we would've preferred come out differently."