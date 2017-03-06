President Trump Signs New Immigration Executive Order

The Trump administration on Monday rolled out the second edition of a controversial immigration executive order, which temporarily suspends immigration into the United States from now only six predominantly-Muslim countries.

Citizens from the affected countries — Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya — will be subjected to a 90-day ban on travel to the United States. Iraq was previously listed among those nations, but was removed from this latest iteration of the travel ban after assurances from the Iraqi government of increased information sharing with the United States, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told reporters on Monday.

The order will go into effect on March 16, does not revoke existing visas approved before that date and does not explicitly apply to current lawful permanent residents and green card holders.

Visas revoked because of the original travel ban have been been fully restored, according to the State Department.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Tillerson on Immigration EO: We Are Eying Ways to Improve Vetting 2:16 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/891108931683" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The revised order still seeks to curb the number of refugees allowed in to the United States — no more than 50,000 will be allowed in in 2017 — however it no longer places a blanket ban on Syrian refugees trying to enter the U.S. Instead refugees, including those from Syria, will be subjected to a 120-day suspension of the refugee program.

Though this roll out was more traditional and the order's language tailored to better pass legal muster after the original policy was ultimately stalled in the courts, the new travel ban mostly adhered to the old travel ban's roots.

The new order was also not signed in front of the press.

.@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe. Read it at https://t.co/XcBwwEJJHF pic.twitter.com/Yx2mikXl2A — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 6, 2017

"To our allies and partners around the word, please understand this order is part of our ongoing efforts to eliminate vulnerabilities that radical Islamic terrorists can and will exploit for destructive ends," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after the executive order's signing.

The administration's attempt at a do-over comes after legal challenges that put the original policy on hold. A three-judge panel from the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously to uphold a federal judge's restraining order on the travel ban in early February, delaying the executive order's implementation.

Repeated delays in releasing the new immigration policy, and even the phased in implementation of the new ban, run counter to original calls from the White House for rapid implementation in the face of looming threats.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told NBC's Chuck Todd in January that a "grace period" for implementation would only spur bad actors to come here sooner.

"Then people that want to do bad things to Americans just move up their travel date two days in order to get in the country before the grace period's over," Priebus said at the time.

But the administration itself also delayed announcing the new ban.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump tavel ban hard to jusify with facts 6:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/887126083574" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One senior administration official said after the president's joint address to Congress that the rollout would be delayed in order to let the remarks breathe.

While the executive order's premise and goals remain the same, the administration's approach was markedly different as it prepared for a second take.

A senior DHS official said Monday on a background briefing call that there was "no daylight" between the White House and executive agencies on the ban's revision and that DHS, DOJ, and State have been working "in sync" with the White House on the revisions. The more traditional, controlled rollout is a departure from the slapdash nature of the original ban, when government agencies and members of Congress were not reportedly asked for input until very late in the process.

Prior to the court's ruling, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told the House Committee on Homeland Security that he "should have delayed [the original executive order] so that I could talk to members of Congress, particularly to the leadership of committees like this, to prepare them for what was coming."

One senior Department of Justice official said Monday that while they were anticipating challenges, they still believe the original decisions against the ban to be "misguided."

The original executive order was revoked as part of the new executive order, a departure from previous plans from the White House to continue fighting for that order on its merits.

"We're going to keep going with that decision. We're going to put in a new executive order next week some time. But we had a bad decision," Trump said at a mid-February press conference. Spicer echoed that strategy in a briefing with reporters at the time.

Though critics cheered the court cases that stayed the original ban, its biggest proponent remained unfazed. "The rollout was perfect," Trump maintained.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump set to unveil revised executive order on immigration 2:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/890936387527" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Spicer previously hinted that the new order would place a big focus on country-based vetting, perhaps an attempt to distance the ban from Trump's original promises of a Muslim, religious-based, ban.

On Monday, a senior DHS official sough to make clear "this is not a Muslim ban in any way shape or form." Instead, the official said, it's a temporary suspension of nationals from six states where current screening abilities are inadequate.

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also singled out the refugee program as an issue.

"We also know that people seeking to support or commit terrorist attacks here will try to enter through our refugee program," Sessions said on Monday. "In fact, today more than 300 people who came here as refugees are under FBI investigation for potential terrorism-related activities."

During his campaign for office, Trump called for a temporary blanket ban of Muslims entering the United States. The ban was ultimately amended to "extreme vetting" for people coming from countries with a history of exporting terrorism, though the initial ban itself was never publicly abandoned or disavowed by Trump himself.

The focus on Syrian refugees also stems from a campaign trail promise, when Trump repeatedly told crowds that Syrian refugees could be a "great Trojan horse" and that allowing them to enter the United States might ultimately allow radical Islamic terrorists to harm America from within.

During an October rally in Naples, Florida Trump alleged that "we have no idea who they are," despite strict vetting procedures already in place for refugees during the Obama administration.

Democratic backlash to the new executive order was swift.

"A watered down ban is still a ban," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said in a statement. "Despite the sdministration's changes, this dangerous executive order makes us less safe, not more, it is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed."