Two White House official were involved in giving House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes access to intelligence reports that seemed to show that President Donald Trump and his associates were incidentally included in surveillance efforts, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Nunes went on to tell reporters that the president was surveilled in some capacity. He later went to the White House to brief them on his findings, ushering in a wave of criticism from Democrats, including ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.

The New York Times, citing several current American officials, named Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel's Office, as the officials involved in liaising with Nunes.

NBC News has not independently confirmed the report in the New York Times.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dismissed questions about the New York Times report saying the press is assuming those reports are correct. Despite repeatedly being asked about the veracity of the reports, and the names cited, Spicer said the White House would not be commenting "on one-off anonymous sources that publications" publish.

He again chided reporters for an "obsession with who talked to whom and when" as opposed to focusing on the "substance" of what the investigation was finding.

Spicer also said he was "not aware of anything directly" when asked if the president directed the White House staffers to find proof of his wiretapping claims.

Spicer announced Thursday that the White House had sent a letter to ranking members on the House and Senate intelligence committees to view materials related to their ongoing investigation. Spicer would not confirm, however, that that information that would be shared was what Nunes was privy to last week.

Schiff has received this letter, a congressional source told NBC News.

Spicer previously refused to rule out that Nunes' source, who has remained anonymous, was a White House official.

One week ago Spicer told reporters he didn't know why Nunes would brief the White House on something that they had previously briefed him on.

"I don't know why he would brief the Speaker and then come down here to brief us on something that we would have briefed him on," Spicer said last Thursday. "It doesn't really seem to make a ton of sense. So I'm not aware of it, but it doesn't really pass the smell test.

Trump has used Nunes claims as validation of his still-unsubstantiated allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower. Trump also expressed appreciation to Nunes for bringing the information to the attention of the White House.

"I somewhat do — I appreciate him coming over," Trump said last week.

Nunes, for his part, still maintains there is no evidence of Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped.