The White House did not deny that President Donald Trump had taped conversations with his former FBI director after a tweet from the president Friday morning warned that James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' " of their conversations.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"The president has nothing further to add on that," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said when asked multiple times by reporters during the daily press briefing if the president recorded conversations with Comey.

Spicer said he'd spoken with the president about the tweet. Spicer also pushed back on characterizations about the nature of the tweet saying it was "not a threat."

"He's simply stated a fact," Spicer said. "The tweet speaks for itself. I'm moving on."

Reporters peppered Spicer with questions about whether the Oval Office itself had recording devices installed, to which Spicer gave the same response that there was nothing further to add.

Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings and John Conyers sent a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn on Friday requesting copies of all White House recordings related to the Comey matter after the tweet alleging "tapes."

The letter also requested "all documents, memoranda, analyses, emails, and other communications relating to the President decision to dismiss Director Comey."

Nick Ackerman, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and an assistant Watergate prosecutor, told MSNBC the situation reminds him of Watergate and makes him wonder if Trump purposely recorded Comey, or if he is trying to intimidate him by implying he has a tape.

Ackerman said President Trump doesn't understand Watergate and hasn't learned anything from it.

"By simply putting this out, it sort of is reminiscent of what Nixon tried to do with Senator Stennis by having him just read the tapes or listen to the tapes," Ackerman said. "President Trump doesn't understand Watergate, he hasn't learned anything from it."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.