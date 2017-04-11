White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer compared Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler on Tuesday, saying that even someone as "despicable" as the German dictator "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

Asked moments later to clarify those remarks, Spicer, speaking from the White House podium, said that Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people the same way Assad used them."

He points out that Assad dropped them in the "middle of towns."

German Nazis murdered Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust by the millions with the use of chemical gas agents, like Zyklon B.

Spicer acknowledged that Hitler did bring gas "into the Holocaust centers...I understand that."

He later sought to clarify his remarks.

"In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust," Spicer said. "However, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people."

The outrage on social media was swift, with reporters and public figures alike pointing out how wrong Spicer's comments were — and how they come during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

I hope @PressSec takes time to visit @HolocaustMuseum. It's a few blocks away. https://t.co/24fNoMUyS8 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 11, 2017

Yeah. Jews weren't really Germans and Hitler's gassings weren't "dropped down" like Assad's serin attacks. Got it. https://t.co/GClZxKUfsa — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) April 11, 2017

Having visited Auschwitz last summer, and seen the remains of the gas chambers, I find this an astonishing comment. https://t.co/pyvjjbxQv2 https://t.co/AOflaPuQmp — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 11, 2017

U.S. officials said the Assad regime used sarin in strikes on the Syrian people in a deadly attack last week that prompted U.S. military strikes in retaliation.