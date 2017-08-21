The one rule of Monday's total solar eclipse was not to look at it without special glasses.

From a balcony at the White House, President Donald Trump did it his own way — marveling briefly a few times the astronomical phenomenon sans shades after using them for his initial viewing.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump, Pence View Solar Eclipse from Washington, D.C. 0:37 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1029187651788" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Don't look," an aide shouted from the crowd below, in a failed attempt to remind the president not to look directly at the sun.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and son Barron look up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 21, 2017. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

Trump was joined on the balcony by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, and son Barron, and others.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump view the solar eclipse from a balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, Aug. 21, 2017. Shawn Thew / EPA

Asked what he thought of the event by gathered reporters, Trump signaled his approval with a thumbs up gesture.

Meanwhile, across the country Americans donned eclipse-safe glasses while looking up at the sky.