Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump Disputes Reports of 'Chaos': WH 'Running Like a Fine-Tuned Machine' 0:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/878882371654" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In a fiery and lengthy press conference, President Donald Trump defended his former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, criticized leaks and lobbed another volley in his war against the media on Thursday afternoon.

Trump described the press as "out of control" in their reporting of his administration — which he claimed was running like a "fine-tuned machine."

Trump hit out at the press for reporting on highly-sourced leaks regarding Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. and his campaign staff's alleged communication with Russia.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump Clarifies Why He Asked for Flynn's Resignation 1:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/878862915834" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The president said he doesn't think Flynn did anything wrong by calling Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and allegedly discussing Obama-levied sanctions before Trump took office, though Trump said he didn't direct those calls.

"I didn't direct him, but I would have directed him if he didn't do it," Trump said.

Flynn's misstep was misleading Vice President Mike Pence, and others, about the content of his calls, as well as the fact that Flynn said he could not recall the specifics of the call, Trump said in defense of his decision to ask Flynn to resign.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump: 'I'm Not Going To Tell You' On Action Against Russia 4:29 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/878872643711" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

What was supposed to be a roll out of his new pick to head the Department of Labor turned into a diatribe against the media and touting the nascent administration's accomplishments, Trump recounting his 2016 win and repeatedly bringing up Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that she has been mostly out of the media spotlight since losing to Trump in the November election.

The president pushed back on reports that Trump's campaign and associates had ties to Russia, calling "the whole Russian thing ... a ruse."

Asked directly if he knew if his campaign was in touch with Russian officials during the election cycle, Trump said "nobody that I know of" and distanced himself from the issue.

Trump said he was not in touch with anyone.

"Not that I wouldn't" call anyone in Russia, Trump said, "I just have nobody to speak to."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump on 'Fake' News: 'I Know What's Good and Bad... I'm There' 1:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/878897731963" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Angered by leaks dogging his administration, Trump declared news relating to these leaks "fake" and vowed to put a stop to the leakers, who he claimed were leftovers from the Obama administration.

"The leaks are real," Trump said. "The news is fake."