WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton, blaming the media for making "a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do."

"My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer but a Russian lawyer," Trump said in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. "From a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting it's called opposition research or research into your opponent."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump: 'Most People Would've Taken' Russian Lawyer Meeting 2:02 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/995912259531" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He went on to elaborate that "I've had many people call up 'Oh, gee, we have information on this factor or this person, or frankly, Hillary' that’s very standard in politics. Politics is not the nicest business in the world, but it's very standard, where they have information and you take the information."

Trump also laid blame at the feet of Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying that he "heard" Lynch was the one to approve the Russian lawyer's visa to come into the country.

The White House has spent the week engulfed in this latest wave of Russia-related controversy regarding a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, then-campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Donald Trump before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13. Markus Schreiber / AP

In an exclusive interview with NBC News Tuesday, Veselnitskaya said "I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that."

Trump has praised his son for transparency and openness in dealing with the situation. Trump Jr. released emails relating to the meeting after being informed that the New York Times had them and planned to publish them.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Trump's relationship with Macron has been marked by clashes on policy, awkward assertions of machismo and Trump's seeming preference for Macron's election challenger, Marine Le Pen. In their first meeting, the leaders engaged in a white-knuckled, teeth-gritting grip for cameras which Macron assessed as a "moment of truth."

And their policy differences were only further highlighted last week at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, where the United States was singled out in the summit's communique for its opposition to the near-globally agreed upon Paris Climate Accord.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump, Macron Attend Welcome Ceremony Events in Paris 1:45 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/995770435720" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Macron said he respects President Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord.

"Here we know what our disagreements are" he said through a translator.

Trump seemed to leave the door open to possible reconciliation on the global pact.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris Accord, we’ll see what happens," he said.

If something were to happen, that would be "wonderful," Trump added, but if it doesn't "that'll be OK too."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump on Paris Climate Accord: 'Something Could Happen' 0:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/995935299823" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Trump withdrew the United States from the climate agreement in June, triumphantly declaring it a victory of his America First motto to be the president of "Pittsburg not Paris." White House advisers say Trump is open to renegotiating the deal, but have not offered specifics nor been able to say if Trump even believes climate change exists.

At the end of the G-20, Macron announced a December summit in Paris, celebrating the two-year anniversary of the agreement and discussing the path forward.

Trump's trip to Paris for Bastille Day brought a chance for a new beginning, however, one that celebrates points of commonality between the leaders and ushered in new discussions on counterterrorism and the ongoing conflict in Syria.

This trip's discussion focused heavily on strengthening "our vital security partnerships," Trump said, noting the need to stand up to "rogue" threats like North Korea, Syria and Iran.

The two presidents arrived at the Élysée Palace in the same car earlier on Thursday, waving hello to the press. Macron ushered his U.S. counterpart up the stairs before shaking President Trump's hand vigorously.

Trump tapped his hand, perhaps in a nod to the white-knuckle handshake they shared in Brussels.