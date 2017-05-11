President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at investigating alleged vote fraud.

The order establishes a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression throughout the American election system. Vice President Mike Pence will head the group, called the "Presidential Commission on Election Integrity." Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will serve as vice chair.

The panel will be tasked with studying "vulnerabilities" in the voting system, as well as potential impacts on "improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations, and fraudulent voting."

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims about rampant voter fraud during the 2016 election and insisted that the system was "rigged" against him — and even prompting him to dodge on whether he would accept the election results if he lost.

The commission is expected to hold its first meeting in the next few months, a senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to NBC News said, and is expected to work for a year to review election operations from voter fraud to voter registration. Officials note that voter suppression, an issue important to Democrats, will be a part of the charter of this commission.

The official also told NBC News that among the names being considered to join the commission are Bill Gardner, Democratic Secretary of State of New Hampshire, Matthew Dunlap, Democratic Secretary of State of Maine, Ken Blackwell, former Republican Secretary of State of Ohio, Connie Lawson, Republican Secretary of State of Indiana, and Christy McCormick, an Obama-appointed Republican Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission.

Reacting to news of the commission, Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Walden called the commission "a sham and distraction."

"It's simply an effort to try and find proof of the president's absurd claim that 3-5 million people voted illegally in November," he said in an emailed statement. "It tries to pivot from the fact that this week Trump fired the chief law enforcement officer in charge of probing whether his advisors colluded with Russia to influence our elections. He fired the person investigating a real threat to election integrity, and set up a probe of an imaginary threat."

Days after assuming office, the president vowed a major investigation into the millions of "illegal" votes he claimed cost him the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, who topped him by nearly 3 million votes. At the time, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the investigation wouldn't just be about the 2016 election, but "about the integrity of our voting system."

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Trump's first 100 days came and went with no investigation and no official committee, though the White House did say Pence would eventually lead a group on this issue. And still, Trump continued to claim that millions of undocumented immigrants voted in the election.

"I think I will be proved right about that, too," he told TIME in an April interview when asked about the lack of evidence to back up his claim.

The evidence that does exist, however, shows that voter fraud is extremely rare and that three million undocumented immigrants didn't vote in the 2016 election.

Last week, the Brennan Center for Justice said it studied jurisdictions accounting for 23.5 million votes in the 2016 election, and those jurisdictions reported an estimated 30 instances of suspected non-citizens voting. That equates to non-citizen voting in the 2016 election accounting for 0.0001% of the vote in these jurisdictions.

As a candidate, Trump frequently warned crowds of the evils of voter wrongdoing.

"People know there are a lot of rigging of elections," he told a local Miami TV station in late October. "You look at certain cities and I mean you take a look at some of the cities that you know about, you know about very well, whether it's Philadelphia, St. Louis, Chicago — there are a lot of things going on and these things shouldn't be going on." In that interview, he also cited millions of "people who are dead who are registered" and voting, as well as millions more registered to vote in multiple states.

In the weeks leading up to the election, he even hedged on whether he would accept the results of the November election because of what he felt was voter fraud and an unfair system. "This is one of my great choices," he told Fox News in an October 2016 interview. "I am so proud of my choice...For me, I have to see what happens on that evening."

A report from the newly established White House group is expected sometime in 2018.