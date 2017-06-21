Trump to Hold First Re-Election Fundraiser At His DC Hotel

President Donald Trump's first re-election fundraiser will be held at his own Washington, D.C., hotel, the campaign confirmed to NBC News Wednesday.

The event, supporting the joint fundraising committee of the Republican National Committee and Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, will be held on June 28th at the opulent Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to campaign executive director Michael Glassner.

It won't be the first time Trump has used his own properties for campaign events. Throughout the 2016 campaign, he held events at more than 10 of his properties in the U.S. and overseas.

As president, Trump and his lawyers maintain he has distanced himself from his businesses, but ethics concerns remain as the president continues to frequent his properties — including the Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which the president has branded "the Winter White House."

News of the fundraiser location was first reported by the Associated Press.