CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump said in a speech here Wednesday night he would soon introduce legislation that immigrants to America should not receive welfare benefits for at least five years.

The new measure will stipulate that “those seeking admission into our country must be able to support themselves financially and should not use welfare for a period of at least five years,” Trump said as the crowd of thousands at the campaign-style rally exploded into extended applause.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Seeks to Change Immigration Rules 3:08 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/973252675744" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

But those requirements, or something similar to them, already exist.

Legislation backed by then-President Bill Clinton, called the "Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996," states immigrants are "not eligible for any federal means-tested public benefit" for five years beginning when they come into the country. However, the law has exceptions and additional legislation since its passage has also affected eligibility.

The White House did not respond to a request for more information about the legislation, which Trump promised would be coming "very shortly."

The president also said that “those coming into our country must embrace our values” and he renewed calls for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, saying publicly what he reportedly had said privately to fellow lawmakers — that the wall would include solar panels.

“We’re thinking about building the wall as a solar wall,” Trump told supporters gathered at the U.S. Cellular Center here. “This way, Mexico will have to pay much less money.”

Mexican officials have repeatedly said they will not pay for the wall.

The surprise immigration policy announcement came during an hour-long speech in which a free-wheeling Trump, standing in front of banners that flaunted "Promises Made" and "Promises Kept," focused on what he portrayed as wins already notched and victories his supporters could relish in the future.