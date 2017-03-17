Feedback
Trump Presses Germany’s Merkel ‘Hard’ on NATO

by Alex Seitz-Wald and Hallie Jackson

Image: Trump and Merkel shake hands at a joint news conference
Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands at a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a tense joint press conference after meeting for talks Friday.

Trump told reporters in the White House that he told Merkel NATO has his "strong support" but that allies "must pay what they owe."

An administration official told NBC News that Trump "pressed her hard" on NATO dues during their private conversation beforehand.

Afterward, Trump bristled at the indication from a German reporter that this could be interpreted as isolationist.

He said: "I don't know what newspaper you're reading, but I guess that would be an example of fake news."

More to come.

Alex Seitz-Wald
Hallie Jackson
Hallie Jackson
