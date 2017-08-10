WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that his previous statement promising "fire and fury" in response to North Korean threats may have not gone far enough and he promised "trouble" for the country if its actions don't change.

"If anything, maybe that statement (about "fire and fury") wasn’t tough enough," Trump told reporters from the steps of his golf club in Bedminster, N.j. "We're backed 100 percent by our military."

"I will tell you this...if North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack of anybody that we love or we represent, or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous," Trump said. "They should be very nervous because things will happen to them like they never thought possible. North Korea better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Aug. 10, 2017. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump declined to talk about potential preemptive strikes in North Korea but left the door open for possible action. "We'll see what happens," Trump said.

The president was briefed by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster prior to speaking with press and was joined during public remarks by Vice President Mike Pence.

NBC News reported Thursday that the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies are in agreement that North Korea may have successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon that can be placed on a ballistic missile.

White House officials said Wednesday that while the president's words about "fire and fury" were his own, top advisers in the West Wing and in National Security Council "were well aware of the tone of" what the president would say.

Should the president decide to act pre-emptively in the region, NBC News learned Wednesday that the Pentagon has prepared a specific plan for such an attack — one that factors in heavily the use of B-1B bombers.

The North Korean army has said it is considering plans to attack Guam in the midst of these rising tensions with the U.S.