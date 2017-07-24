WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared Obamacare a "meaningless promise" Monday, using his presidential bully pulpit to amplify his calls for action on stalled Republicans attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"For the last 17 years Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hard working Americans," Trump said of the healthcare bill that was actually passed seven, not seventeen, years ago.

He attacked Democrats for a lack of bipartisanship on the bill and decried their messaging tactics against the GOP efforts. "They say death, death, death. Well, Obamacare is death," Trump said from the Roosevelt Room as he stood flanked by families he called "victims of Obamacare". "That’s the one that’s death."

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as Vice President Mike Pence looks on at the White House on July 18. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump's remarks come amid failed pushes to repeal and replace Obamacare, with the White House urging Republicans to act while espousing several positions on what that action should actually look like. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters Monday he expects the chamber on Tuesday to open debate on the bill to repeal and replace.

Trump painted Tuesday's vote as a chance at redemption for Democrats and moment of truth for Republicans who have long-promised to get rid of the bill.

"Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare," he said.

The margin for success remains close for Republicans — a struggle that Senate Republicans have contended with for the past several weeks, and one that Trump was well aware of at the podium Monday.

"Democrats aren't giving us one vote," he reminded, "so we need virtually every single vote from Republicans," which is "not easy to do."

Trump has advocated for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with advisers calling this Trump's preferred path. But on Monday — as he vowed a "return!" on healthcare in the wake of failure — Trump pressed Republicans to "just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate." He believed "Dems" would "join in" on that process, despite deriding them for what he deemed partisanship and obstruction on the issue.

Despite Republicans already passing legislation to repeal Obamacare in 2015, Senate Republicans again seemed to lack the votes to even move on a motion to proceed to vote on the repeal last week.

But by Tuesday, Trump had changed course, telling reporters now was the time to let Obamacare fail, with Republicans taking no blame for the eventual fallout.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

"We're not going to own it," he said after several Republicans refused to fall in line and vote for the bill. "I'm not going to own it. I can tell you, the Republicans are not going to own it."

By Saturday, Trump was back to his original position: tweeting before attending the commissioning of the USS Gerald R Ford that Republicans should "step up to the plate and, after seven years, vote to Repeal and Replace."

Sunday morning's tweets added urgency — and a warning that not carrying through on a central promise of the Republican platform would bring repercussions "far greater than any of them understand!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters outside the White House last week that a vote would be brought up this week, unclear on whether they were going to vote on a simple repeal or a repeal with a replacement plan.

It is doubtful that Republicans have enough votes to do either option.

"We’re going to vote on a motion to proceed to the bill next week," he said, allowing "it's pretty obvious we’ve had difficulty in getting fifty votes to proceed but what I want to disabuse any of you of is the notion that we will not have a vote next week."