Trump to Speak With Merkel After a Campaign’s Worth of Criticism

President Donald Trump will round out his first week in the White House on Saturday with phone calls to the leaders of Russia, Germany, and France, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

That means Trump will be living out his campaign trail prediction that he may have to "deal with" German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who Trump called his favorite world leader and the woman he accused of "ruining Germany."

How the two will work together remains a point of intrigue considering how Trump spoke about Merkel during his campaign. The then-candidate repeatedly lambasted the German chancellor for allowing refugees from war-torn regions into Germany, blaming her for what Trump described as the ruin of her country and using her policy as a jumping off point for his own anti-refugee proposals.

Here is a sampling of what candidate Trump had to say about Merkel on the campaign trail:

At a November 2015 rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, Trump said that what Merkel did to Germany was "a disgrace." Trump admitted that he used to be a "fan of Merkel," but changed his mind after her decision to allow refugees into Germany.

When Merkel beat Trump out for TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2015, Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustration:

I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite They picked person who is ruining Germany — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2015