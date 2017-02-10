Donald Trump on Friday praised the U.S.-Japan relationship, calling the country an "important, steadfast ally."

In his second joint press conference as president, this one with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Trump thanked Japan for "hosting" the U.S. military, though he did not mention making them pay more for U.S. defense as he mentioned while campaigning for the presidency.

President Donald Trump holds a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 10. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

He did promise, however, that both countries will "invest heavily" to build up their defensive capabilities, which Trump says will ultimately "be impenetrable."

Trump did not initially appear to be wearing a translator earpiece during Abe's remarks, but he did nod along every so often.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embraces a World War II Pearl Harbor survivor after he and President Barack Obama spoke. Dennis Oda / AP

During his campaign for office, Trump suggested in an interview with FOX News that Japan and South Korea should pursue nuclear weapons to better protect themselves without the help of the United States.

In a March interview with the New York Times, Trump said noted that "unfortunately, we have a nuclear world now."

"Would I rather have North Korea have them with Japan sitting there having them also? You may very well be better off if that's the case. In other words, where Japan is defending itself against North Korea, which is a real problem."

He later denied making those claims, despite having repeated them on several other occasions and interviews.

Prior to the Japanese Prime Minister's arrival, a senior administration official advised that the two would discuss a "very wide range of subjects" focused on the country's bilateral relationship — including the security and economic pieces of that.

Related: Japanese PM's Golf Trip To Trump Resort Hits Ethical Sand Trap

After the press conference, Abe and his wife were scheduled to fly with President Trump to Palm Beach, Florida, where they will stay as guests of the president. White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that the trip was "offered as a gift to the Prime Minister" and that "he will be [the president's] guest at Mar A Lago."

Donald Trump plays golf in Scotland in 2011, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plays in Japan in 2016. Reuters; AP

"I imagine there will be a fair bit of golf involved as well as more time together eating, and just relaxing really down at Mar A Lago," the administration official said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.