WASHINGTON — Amid diplomatic turmoil in the Middle East, President Donald Trump fired off another news cycle-setting series of Twitter missives Tuesday morning celebrating several regional nations cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar.

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar, touching off diplomatic turmoil in the region over accusations that Doha was supporting terror and destabilizing the region. The move comes on the heels of Trump's visit to the region — a trip he indicated he feels is paying off.

During Tuesday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the tweets push a "message of toughness on terror financing," while not taking sides. The White House hopes to see the issue "de-escalated" and "resolved immediately," he said.

But even with the White House's attempts at clarification, Trump's tweets present several questions as to how the move impacts the U.S. military base in Qatar, as well as how the diplomatic stress serves American priorities and goals in the region.

A National Security Council spokesman didn’t return NBC News’ request for comment on the administration’s plans in the Middle East as they relate to this issue.

On Monday, deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was not "aware" whether the president received any word that the Gulf state nations were going to cut ties with Qatar during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and referred further questions to the State Department.

U.S. ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith on Monday retweeted a previous comment from October 2016 about the "great partnership" with Qatar to "counter terrorist financing".

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said he has long been familiar with Qatari leadership, said Tuesday at a press conference in New Zealand that there are a number of issues that have led to the frustration among regional leaders and their cutting of diplomatic ties with Doha. He pointed out that all of the Gulf nations need to take actions to fight extremism and terrorism.

"I think in terms of the Presidents message in Riyadh, remember, was to motivate all of the Arab and Muslim nations worldwide and the Arab Muslim summit that all nations needed to take action against extremism and take action to also terminate the support, financial support, in any ways that they can," Tillerson said.

"And I think every country in the region has their own obligations they need to live up to, and they have their own challenges to live up to that commitment to terminate support for terrorism, extremism, however it manifests itself anywhere in the world," he added. "And I would say that's true of all the (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries; they have their own work to do in that regard."

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and President Donald Trump meet at a hotel in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file

In October, the American Embassy in Qatar issued a statement saying "The United States Government enjoys a close and ongoing relationship with the Government of Qatar in combating terrorist financing and supports Qatar’s efforts to deny terrorist financiers access to its financial system. The United States appreciates Qatar’s role as a coalition partner in the fight against ISIL."

Qatar is strategically important to the U.S. in part because it houses the al-Udeid Air Base — home to roughly 10,000 American troops and a forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command.

"They are host to our operational base," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said when asked if Qatar is a supporter of terrorism.

Davis declined to comment directly on the president's tweets, saying "we have no plans to change our posture in Qatar" and that the Pentagon is grateful to Qatar for hosting al-Udeid Airbase.

During his first foreign trip last month, Trump spent several days in Saudi Arabia with King Salman, pressing a message of unity in the face of extremism to Arab and Muslim leaders and urging Gulf countries to halt the funding of extremist and terror groups.

On later stops, he frequently referenced his budding relationship with the Saudi King — a notable signal from the U.S. leader who stresses personal relationships with other world leaders as a sign he can make deals and get things done.