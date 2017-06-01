WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a waiver Thursday delaying the move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"While President Donald J. Trump signed the waiver under the Jerusalem Embassy Act and delayed moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, no one should consider this step to be in any way a retreat from the President's strong support for Israel and for the United States-Israel alliance," the White House said in a statement.

Trump's decision to delay the embassy move, according to the statement, is meant to "maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America's national security interests."

Trump has expressed a desire to help broker the "ultimate deal" between Israel and Palestine, meeting with leaders from both sides during his recent trip overseas.

The exterior of the US Embassy building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2017. Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images file

During the presidential campaign, Trump often promised to move the embassy.

Every president since 1995 has signed the waiver leaving the embassy in Tel Aviv, as stipulated in the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Though the waiver does continue the delay, the White House says the underlying understanding is that the embassy move is a matter of timing.

"As he has repeatedly stated, his intention to move the embassy. The question is not if that move happens, but only when," the White House said in its statement.