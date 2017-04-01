Vast Wealth Held By Trump’s Top Aides, Documents Show

There's hundreds of millions of dollars around President Donald Trump in the White House — not his own, but the massive assets and eye-popping income of his top staffers, according to new disclosures released Friday night.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner— who both work in the White House — reported hundreds of millions in real estate holdings and investments, the financial filings show.

The 54 pages of Kushner's financial disclosure report show Ivanka maintains a stake in her father's Trump International Hotel down the street from the White House, in addition to other real estate holdings valued in the tens of millions. The couple's assets combined are valued at over $700 million, according to the documents.

Exact figures are not listed, and the disclosure laws only require ranges to be reported, such as a particular asset could be listed as valued at between $1 million and $5 million.

Kushner earned as much as $180 million last year, while his wife's income was listed as much as $10 million. Ivanka's clothing and jewelry company was valued at over $50 million, the filings show, but record her as earning no income from that entity. She stepped down from the fashion company that still bears her name in January, just before her father was inaugurated.

Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon made over $2 million last year, while the large earnings of former Goldman Sachs chief turned National Economic Council Director, Gary Cohn, stood at at least $40 million in 2016, including dividends, salary, interests, and bonuses.

Fellow Goldman Sachs alum Dina Powell, a deputy national security adviser, also yielded big returns, of over $6 million, while White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's assets and income valued at much as $6 million, a chunk of it in real estate. Deputy NSA KT McFarland and her husband listed double-digit millions in assets and income.

Bannon, well known for his work leading the conservative, far-right news outlet Breitbart, made $191,000 from the media company last year. His largest payout came from Bannon Strategic Advisors, a consulting company valued between $5 and $25 million, which yielded Bannon $493,836 last year, the reports show.

Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made $500,000 in income from the Republican National Committee, which he used to lead as chairman, last year and $750,000 in income from a buyout and income distribution from a law firm that he was a part of, according to the records. Counselor to the president and renown TV surrogate Kellyanne Conway's worth ranged from $11 million to over $40 million.

White House aide Omarosa Manigualt, who starred on NBC's The Apprentice, reported receiving a wedding package from Kleinfeld Bridal that included her wedding dress, a custom veil, and accessories in exchange for an appearance on "Say Yes to the Dress." That package was valued at $25,000. She is also a one-third beneficiary of as much as $5 million from the trust of her deceased fiance, actor Michael Clarke Duncan.

The financial disclosure forms, which are required by law of certain White House aides and list income and assets in broad categories only, come as the White House released the holdings of about 180 administration employees Friday night.

Prior to the release, White House officials told reporters the documents would reveal the "incredible complexity and sophistication" of the assets and financial structures these "incredibly successful individuals" have.

That the Trump administration boasts millionaires among its highest echelons comes as little surprise. In order to assume a senior job in his father-in-law's administration, Kushner himself resigned from 266 entities, a senior administration official said, and documents show he sold 58 businesses or investments deemed as possible conflicts of interest.

But as top advisers and aides to the president bare their finances, Trump's own disclosures remain minimal. Trump has not released his tax returns — breaking with decades of precedent. The president has said he can't make his returns public because he's under audit from the IRS.

When asked Friday about releasing tax returns from 2016 that were not under audit, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer punted, saying returns aren't due to be filed until April 15th. He still balked at the idea that staff disclosures are comparable with the president's highly-sought after tax returns, calling the comparison "apples and oranges."