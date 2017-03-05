A day after President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the Obama administration had wiretapped him when he was a candidate, the White House sought to spin it as merely a request for more information and called on Congress to investigate.

"All we're saying is, let's take a closer look. Let's look into this. If this happened, if this is accurate, this is the biggest overreach and the biggest scandal," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC News.

That's not all the president said, however, when he spoke of the allegations as fact. "This is Nixon/Watergate," he wrote. NBC News has not found any evidence to substantiate President Trump's wiretapping claims.

White House Communications Director Sean Spicer released a statement that offered no evidence, instead saying the White House wouldn't comment until Congress had investigated his claims. The president "is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," the statement said.

The White House's careful attempt to spin Trump's unequivocal allegations into a call for investigation comes just 24 hours after the president's early Saturday morning tweet storm when he said he'd learned he'd been wiretapped. He offered no evidence and, in the last day, both Republicans and Democrats have called on the White House to provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

Sanders said the president was "going off of information that he's seen that has led him to believe that this is a very real potential" but also noted that she hadn't heard the president's allegations before he tweeted them, and said she couldn't "speak 100 percent whether" he consulted others before tweeting them out. "I'm not sure," she said.

Spicer said the White House would not comment again until Congress had investigated the matter.

A spokesman for Obama disputed Trump's claims, noting that any accusation that the White House or Obama's administration ordered such surveillance is "simply false." On Meet the Press, the Obama administration's Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that, under his watch, "there was no wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign."

Both Spicer and Sanders said the president was making allegations substantiated by media reports, but it's unclear exactly what reports they are, though Breitbart News and conservative radio host Mark Levin have reported claims similar to Trump's.