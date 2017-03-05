A day after President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the Obama administration had wiretapped him when he was a candidate, the White House sought to spin it as merely a request for more information and called on Congress to investigate.

"All we're saying is, let's take a closer look. Let's look into this. If this happened, if this is accurate, this is the biggest overreach and the biggest scandal," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC News.

That's not all the president said, however, when he spoke of the allegations as fact. "This is Nixon/Watergate," he wrote. NBC News has not found any evidence to substantiate President Trump's wiretapping claims.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Reality Versus Rumor on Trump's Wiretap Allegations 2:11 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/890558019889" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released a statement that offered no evidence, instead saying the White House wouldn't comment until Congress had investigated his claims. The president "is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," the statement said.

The White House's careful attempt to spin Trump's unequivocal allegations into a call for investigation comes just 24 hours after the president's early Saturday morning tweet storm when he said he'd learned he'd been wiretapped. He offered no evidence and, in the last day, both Republicans and Democrats have called on the White House to provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

Related: Former DNI James Clapper: 'I Can Deny' Wiretap of Trump Tower

Sanders said the president was "going off of information that he's seen that has led him to believe that this is a very real potential" but also noted that she hadn't heard the president's allegations before he tweeted them, and said she couldn't "speak 100 percent whether" he consulted others before tweeting them out. "I'm not sure," she said.

Spicer said the White House would not comment again until Congress had investigated the matter.

A spokesman for Obama disputed Trump's claims, noting that any accusation that the White House or Obama's administration ordered such surveillance is "simply false." On "Meet the Press," the Obama administration's Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that, under his watch, "there was no wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign."

Meanwhile, the Committees the White House has called on to investigate the matter toed a fine line as Democrats sought to politicize the president's unsubstantiated claims and Republicans worked to stay out of the fray.

Related: Analysis: The Quiet Response to President Trump's Explosive Claim

The Republican chair of the House's Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman, California's Rep. Devin Nunes, released a statement saying the Committee would "investigate this issue if the evidence warrants it," while noting that this wasn't a change — the committee's investigation already involved the U.S. government's actions.

The ranking Democrat on the same committee, California's Rep. Adam Schiff, slammed the president.

"Today, it became all the more clear that President Trump's claim that he was illegally wire-tapped by President Obama was based on little more than Breitbart or other conspiracy-based news," he said in part. "Sean Spicer today tweeted that the Administration would have no further comment until this matter was investigated and who can blame him: not even Spicer wishes to have to speak to such a unsubstantiated charge."

An aide for the Republican chairman the Select Committee on Intelligence Sen. Richard Burr declined to comment when reached by NBC News, while Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, said he has "some doubts" about Burr, a North Carolina's Republican, and his abilities to lead an investigation he's publicly doubted from the start.