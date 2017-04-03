The White House released first lady Melania Trump's first official portrait on Monday. According to a statement accompanying the release, the photo was "taken in her new residence at the White House."

First lady Melania Trump's first official portrait. White House

Trump's official White House biography celebrates her years as a model and her charitable activities with a long list of magazine appearances and honorary chairwoman positions.

"Mrs. Trump cares deeply about issues impacting women and children, and she has focused her platform as First Lady on the problem of cyber bullying among our youth," the biography notes.

Trump has yet to announce any efforts on behalf of the East Wing to combat cyber bullying during the president's first months in office; in fact, she's made just a handful of public appearances. Trump's decision to remain living in Trump Tower in New York until her son Barron, 10, finishes out the school year has prompted outcry over the expense to taxpayers and even a petition demanding that she move to the White House. Most recently, Trump attended a State Department ceremony honoring women and a luncheon marking International Women's Day.

In the official photo, Trump is dressed all in black and sports a large diamond ring.