Golden Globes: 'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,' Lead Pack of 2017 Nominees

by NBC News

The nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are out, officially kicking off the 2017 awards season. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to host the show, which will air Jan. 8 on NBC.

Here are the nominees:

Best Picture, Drama

  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Lion
  • Hell or High Water
  • Moonlight

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • La La Land
  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Sing Street

Best Actor, Drama

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving

Best Actress, Drama

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy

  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Actress, Comedy

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay

  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Jackie
  • Moonlight
  • Hell or High Water
  • Fences

Best Television Series, Drama

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Crown
  • Westworld
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

Best Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

  • The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • American Crime
  • The Dresser

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Sky
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Actress, Television Drama

  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Drama

  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Golaith
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress, Television Comedy

  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor, Television Comedy

  • Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Best Television Supporting Actress

  • Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Television Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Picture, Animated

  • Zootopia
  • Moana
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing

Best Picture, Foreign Language

  • Elle
  • Divines
  • Toni Erdmann
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman
