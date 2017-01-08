The nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are out, officially kicking off the 2017 awards season. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to host the show, which will air Jan. 8 on NBC.
Here are the nominees:
Best Picture, Drama
- Manchester by the Sea
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Lion
- Hell or High Water
- Moonlight
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- La La Land
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Sing Street
Best Actor, Drama
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
Best Actress, Drama
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Comedy
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Colin Farrell, The Lobster
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
- Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Actress, Comedy
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Screenplay
- Manchester by the Sea
- Jackie
- Moonlight
- Hell or High Water
- Fences
Best Television Series, Drama
- Game of Thrones
- The Crown
- Westworld
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best Series, Comedy or Musical
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- American Crime
- The Dresser
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
- Charlotte Rampling, London Sky
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Actress, Television Drama
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Actor, Television Drama
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Golaith
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress, Television Comedy
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor, Television Comedy
- Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Best Television Supporting Actress
- Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Television Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Picture, Animated
- Zootopia
- Moana
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
Best Picture, Foreign Language
- Elle
- Divines
- Toni Erdmann
- Neruda
- The Salesman