The nominees for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are out, officially kicking off the 2017 awards season. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to host the show, which will air Jan. 8 on NBC.

Here are the nominees:

Best Picture, Drama

Manchester by the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

Lion

Hell or High Water

Moonlight

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

La La Land

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Actress, Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Emma Stone, La La Land

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Jackie

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

Fences

Best Television Series, Drama

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Westworld

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Series, Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The Night Manager

The Night Of

American Crime

The Dresser

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Charlotte Rampling, London Sky

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Actress, Television Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Golaith

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress, Television Comedy

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor, Television Comedy

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Best Television Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Television Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Picture, Animated

Zootopia

Moana

Kubo and the Two Strings

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Best Picture, Foreign Language