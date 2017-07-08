Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia early Saturday morning after becoming "aggressive" toward a police officer while he was in an apparent drunken state, authorities said.

The 31-year-old "Transformers" star was taken to the Chatham County Jail around 4 a.m. ET by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, and was charged with public drunkenness, obstruction and disorderly conduct. His booking record shows his bond was set at $7,000.

Shia LaBeouf mugshot. WSAV

Before his arrest, police said that LaBeouf approached a bystander and an officer to ask for a cigarette.

When he wasn't given one, "he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer," Savannah-Chatham police said in a statement.

They added that when the officer tried to apprehend LaBeouf, he ran into a hotel and was arrested in the lobby, where he continued to behave in a disorderly manner.

LaBeouf has been in Savannah filming his latest movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which co-stars Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern.

This latest run-in with law enforcement follows a dispute in January with another man at the actor's outdoor New York City art installation — set up ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Actor Shia LaBeouf stands next to his "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, on Jan. 24. LaBeouf is inviting the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, "He will not divide us," into the camera. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

The art project — known as "He Will Not Divide Us" — was livestreamed, and part of the altercation was caught on camera. Police said LaBeouf pulled the 25-year-old man by his scarf, scratched his face and caused him to fall to the ground. He was arrested on misdemeanor assault and other charges.

Police said the argument wasn't necessarily about Trump, NBC New York reported.

LaBeouf, who besides acting has been involved in publicity-garnering performance art ventures, has had three other arrests in recent years.

In 2015, he was taken into custody in Austin, Texas, for public intoxication and jaywalking in front of police, according to authorities. In 2014, he was arrested outside of a Broadway performance of the musical "Cabaret" in New York for allegedly being disruptive, smoking and yelling. And in 2008, he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in West Hollywood, California.

After his arrest in 2014, LaBeouf's representative told PEOPLE magazine: "He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery."

The rep also said LaBeouf was "voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction."