Ben Affleck has completed treatment for alcohol addiction in order to "live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," the Hollywood star posted on Facebook late Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor and director, who also went into rehab in 2001, said it was "something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront."

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," the 44-year-old wrote in the post.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ben Affleck reveals he was in alcohol addiction rehab 0:28 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/898356803557" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Affleck reportedly stepped down from directing an upcoming Batman movie in February but will continue to play an acting role.

He separated from wife Jennifer Garner in 2015 and she has spoken about their efforts to remain friends for the benefit of their son and two daughters, calling him "a complicated guy" and "the love of my life."

In his Facebook post, Affleck said he was "lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he posted. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."