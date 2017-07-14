Beyoncé Posts First Photo of Newborn Twins, Earth Goes Wild

Behold.

Beyoncé has posted the first pictures of her twins — Sir Carter and Rumi — whose birth details had been kept tightly under wraps until now.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Beyonce wrote in the post early Friday morning.

The twins were believed to have been born around June 14 or 15, but the only official indication was a "Happy Birthday" tweet from her father the following Sunday.

After Beyoncé's Friday post, the internet went wild, with some comparing the artsy pose to Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus."

The Birth of Sir & Rumi - Beyoncé 2017 pic.twitter.com/VogU48CCX3 — goddess (@ScammerBey) July 14, 2017

Ring all of the alarms: The first photo of Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir Carter is here. https://t.co/2rSkVmTZnd pic.twitter.com/fzqDSpdE1i — E! News (@enews) July 14, 2017

Trust Beyoncé to give us exactly what we need. https://t.co/uJVgRfv4Kv — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 14, 2017

Social media was similarly abuzz in February when the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, posted a photo of herself wearing a long veil and lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump. The pop diva and her rapper husband, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, were already the parents of daughter Blue Ivy, now 5 years old.

SEE: Who's the Most Liked of Them All? Celebs Vie for Instagram Love