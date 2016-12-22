Play Facebook

Lawyers for Brad Pitt have filed a motion asking a judge to seal records regarding his and Angeline Jolie's six minor children as it relates to their ongoing divorce and custody case.

Pitt's lawyers allege Jolie and her attorneys have compromised the children's privacy through court filings in a bid to undercut Pitt in the couple's custody battle.

His lawyers cite the publication of "the names of [the children's] therapists and other mental health professionals," which, the motion argues, violated a previous agreement to protect the children's privacy.

Jolie "appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest," Pitt's lawyers wrote in the filing.

"She exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals"

Jolie's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The request marks the first time Pitt has publicly voiced his concerns in the famous couple's contentious divorce and custody battle, which was punctuated by an allegation of physical abuse involving Pitt and one of his children aboard a private jet bound for Los Angeles from Europe in September.

The FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services both cleared Pitt last month of any wrongdoing after reviews of evidence and interviews with those involved.

This latest motion comes ahead of a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court scheduled for next month.