These are the Most Liked Celebs on Instagram

Beyoncé has finally debuted the first pictures of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, whose birth details were unknown and long awaited by her fans until her Instagram post.

Social media was similarly abuzz in February when the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, posted a photo of herself wearing a long veil and lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump. The pop diva and her rapper husband, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, were already the parents of daughter Blue Ivy, now 5 years old.

The photo broke an Instagram record, becoming the most liked post of all time, receiving over 11 million likes. With the overwhelming response from her fans and followers on her photo revealing the twins, already 8.4 million and counting, she could be on track to break her own record.

1. Beyoncé, 11 million likes

2. Selena Gomez, 8 million likes

Selena Gomez poses with her boyfriend, the Weeknd. In 2016, Selena Gomez claimed eight of the ten most liked Instagram posts. The 24-year-old singer and actress now has the most followers on Instagram, topping the list with 123 million.

In 2016, Gomez took herself off social media and out of the spotlight to treat her depression and anxiety. While accepting the the American Music Award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Gomez, who lives with an autoimmune disease called lupus, highlighted her struggle with depression and anxiety and brought the crowd to it's feet.

3. Cristiano Rinaldo, 8 million likes

4. Ariana Grande, 6.1 million likes

Ariana Grande surprises an injured victim of the Manchester bombing attack on June 2. The pop star visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, chatting and posing for selfies with her injured fans. Children were among the 22 people killed in a suicide attack at her concert at Britain's Manchester Arena.

Grande held a benefit concert, "One Love Manchester," to raise money for those affected just 13 days after the attack. She paid tribute to the victims and their families with other pop stars including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber. On July 12, Manchester named Grande as it's first ever honorary citizen.

5. Lionel Messi, 4.8 million likes

Soccer sensation Lionel or "Leo" Messi, who plays for FC Barcelona, celebrates his 30th birthday with his family. Last year, the Argentinian superstar, considered one of the best players in the world, came out of retirement to continue playing for his beloved team and country.

6. Kim Kardashian West, 4.5 million likes

Kim Kardashian West spends time with her family during Easter. While visiting Paris earlier this year, she was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

7. Kylie Jenner, 4 million likes

8. Justin Bieber, 3.8 million likes

9. Kendall Jenner, 4.3 million likes

Kendall Jenner models in a bathing suit. In April, Jenner starred in a controversial Pepsi ad that was pulled after being met with widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the drinks giant of appropriating a nationwide protest movement following police shootings of African Americans.

10. Taylor Swift, 3.3 million likes

Taylor Swift wishes best friend Selena Gomez a happy 24th birthday. On June 9, Swift allowed her music back onto major streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify. Swift famously removed her music from all streaming services shortly before the release of her 2014 album "1989," decrying the services' royalty payments. In 2015, she called out Apple Music for failing to pay royalties on streaming during free trial periods for the service.

