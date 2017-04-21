Cuba Gooding Sr., Singer and Father of Oscar-Winning Actor, Found Dead in Car

LOS ANGELES — Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of an Oscar-winning actor and a chart-topping R&B singer in his own right, was found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

He would have turned 73 next Thursday on April 27.

Gooding's death was first reported by TMZ. The law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News that the "Main Ingredient" frontman's body was found unresponsive in a car parked on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuba Gooding Sr., left, and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Oct. 19, 2007. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for Universal Pictures file

The cause of death is pending but officials said there was no indication of foul play.

The 72-year-old and his band were most famous for his 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool."