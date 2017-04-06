Don Rickles, Legendary Insult Comic and Actor, Dies at 90

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian whose acid-tongued insults and cantankerous persona delighted audiences for generations, died on Thursday. He was 90.

Rickles died of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, his longtime publicist Paul Shefrin said in a statement.

Rickles, whose career spanned more than six decades and included scene-stealing roles in films like "Casino" and the "Toy Story" trilogy, was a fixture on the late-night talk show circuit, making frequent appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." He mastered a take-no-prisoners style of stand-up comedy — blasting hecklers as "hockey pucks," most famously — that earned him the nicknames "Mr. Warmth" and "The Merchant of Venom."

Born in New York City in 1926, Rickles flung himself from a modest upbringing in Queens to the highest reaches of comedy stardom, headlining casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, New Jersey. With the help of his buddy Frank Sinatra, Rickles conquered Vegas in its bada-bing glory days, selling out shows in which no one — not even Ol' Blue Eyes himself — was spared from Rickles' lacerating wit.

But for all his bluster and bravado, "he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known," fellow comedian Bob Newhart said in a statement Thursday. "We are totally unprepared for this."

A national treasure is gone. Don Rickles' talent was limitless. To know him was a gift. He kept me laughing during 58-years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/B1IXEa9S4g — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 6, 2017

Rickles, a prolific television actor who cropped up in dozens of sitcoms and variety shows, earned a new generation of fans for voicing Mr. Potato Head in "Toy Story" and its blockbuster sequels. He continued to tour even in the last years of his life — and frequently chimed in on Twitter.

If Donald Trump doesn't win the presidency he has no problem, he'll buy the White House! — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) February 23, 2016

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; their daughter Mindy Mann and her husband Ed; and their two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann, according to Shefrin.